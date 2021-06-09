Triumph has Begun Accepting Pre-Bookings for New Speed Twin 

This bike is sporty, 1200cc modern classic, and the company before its upcoming official India launch, it has started accepting pre-booking. If you are interested to buy new speed twin, you need to pay a token amount of nearing to Rs.50, 000, this will put you in the queue for a new Speed Twin

• The expected price would be around 10 lakh(ex-showroom)

• This bike is powered by a 1200cc parallel twin producing 100hp and 122Nm

• Booking amount fixed is around Rs.50,000

Booking and launch details for 2021 Triumph Speed Twin

The above new bike is now on the verge of coming to our Indian Shores. The company has already started accepting the pre-booking; the amount fixed is around Rs.50, 000. The above move is an indicator that its official launch is just around the corner. The Speed Twin would arrive in a single variant and the price of the vehicle would be around Rs.10 lakh mark (Ex-showroom).

Engine updates: 2021 Triumph Speed Twin

Coming to the updates, for this year, it includes revised engine internals that result in a 3hp increase to 100 hp and unchanged 112Nm of torque, that's available 500 rpm previously, at 4,250 rpm. The engine is more responsive and now exhales using new, brushed stainless-steel end-cans.

Chasis updates for 2021 Triumph Speed Twin

With regards to chassis department, the front suspension has been beefed up to fatter, 43mm USD cartridge fork from Marzocchi. There are about new 12-spoke aluminum wheels, which are now wrapped in grippier, Metzeler Racetec RR rubber. Triumph has also got axially mounted Brembo brakes along with fitted new radially mounted Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers.

Design updates for Triumph Speed Twin

There are few cosmetic enhancements for 2021 Speed Twin. They include new brushed-aluminum mounts for the fenders, in addition to the aforementioned new wheels and new anodized headlamp mounting brackets.