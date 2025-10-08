Live
TVS RTX 300 Launch Date, Price, Features, Engine Specs in India
TVS RTX 300, TVS’ first adventure bike, launches on 15 October 2025. Check price, engine, features, design, and rivals like KTM 250 Adventure.
The TVS RTX 300 is TVS’ first adventure bike will be unveiled on 15 October 2025. Some of the images were leaked at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.
Engine and Performance
The bike is equipped with a 299cc liquid-cooled RTX D4 engine. It makes 35bhp and 28.5Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed gearbox.
Design and Style
The RTX 300 has a sharp front fairing, small beak, big windshield, and slim tail. It looks ready for adventure.
Chassis, Suspension, and Wheels
It has a steel trellis frame. The bike uses USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Wheels are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear. Disc brakes are on both ends.
Features
The bike will have:
Colour TFT display
Ride modes
Traction control
Other modern features
Price and Competitors
The TVS RTX 300 price in India will be competitive. It will compete with the KTM 250 Adventure.