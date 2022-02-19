Underage Driving is an offence: Car Driven by a Minor, hits a Man in Forties, He Dies After Being Dragged for Several Meters

A Minor driving a motorbike or a car is a common sight on the roads in India. Under Section 3 of the Indian Majority Act of 1875, an individual who is less than 18 years of age and domiciled in India is considered to be minor. Until the time, the individual does not attain 18 years of age, the individual becomes subject to few exceptions. Without a doubt, the nation is pondering on this issue, that is progressively showing significant difficulties. Many youngsters, have lost lives because of reckless driving and both, young and old have lost their lives due to individuals who are underage driving.

As per the eyewitness, the minor hit a man while driving an Alto car. The above incident took place in Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar, this Thursday. After hitting the man, he threw the car in reverse in order to flee the spot. When he was stopped, instead of stopping he sped up and then rammed into the man and dragged him for several meters.

As per the traffic rules, the minimum age to apply for a valid driving permit to drive a motorbike/car is 18 years. Nonetheless, the above rule is not followed and openly flouted. Underage people are risking their life, if they tend to drive.

As a responsible parent, they must whether their child drives vehicles. You must ensure, you do not give the vehicle keys to your child. In the above scenario, as a parent and also child may have undergo emotional as well as mental stress and also your child may undergo trial for the offence and would be punished as per law. Even it would be a financial constraint too, as you will not be able to claim any insurance on the vehicle, if the minor has met with an accident.

Driving license

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to ride a gearless motorbike, which is up to 50cc, individual need to be 16 years of age and to ride and to ride a motorbike with gear and a car, you require 18 years and above.