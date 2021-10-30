  • Menu
Upcoming Bikes for the Month of November 2021

Highlights

Every month, number of bikes are launched in India, around 50 bikes are expected to be launched in the month of November.2021.here is the list of few bikes to be launched in the month, November,2021.

S.no Model Expected Price Expected Launch Date
1 BMW R NineT Racer Rs. 16.90 Lakh 21-Nov
2 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rs. 16.50 Lakh 21-Nov
3 MV Agusta Dragster800 RR Rs. 18.73 Lakh 21-Nov
4 Benelli 600RR Rs. 6.50 Lakh 21-Nov
5 Benelli Leoncino 800 Rs. 6.50 Lakh 21-Nov
6 Hero Electric AE-29 Rs. 85,000 21-Nov
7 Hero Electric AE-3 Rs. 1.50 Lakh 21-Nov
8 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Rs. 1.35 Lakh 21-Nov
9 Revolt RV Cafe Racer Rs. 1.48 Lakh 21-Nov
10 Indian Chieftain Classic Rs. 32.45 Lakh 21-Nov
11 Benelli TNT 600 Rs. 7.00 Lakh 21-Nov
12 Indian Chieftain Classic Rs. 32.45 Lakh 21-Nov


