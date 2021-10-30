Upcoming Bikes for the Month of November 2021
Highlights
Every month, number of bikes are launched in India, around 50 bikes are expected to be launched in the month of November.2021
|S.no
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Launch Date
|1
|BMW R NineT Racer
|Rs. 16.90 Lakh
|21-Nov
|2
|MV Agusta Brutale 800
|Rs. 16.50 Lakh
|21-Nov
|3
|MV Agusta Dragster800 RR
|Rs. 18.73 Lakh
|21-Nov
|4
|Benelli 600RR
|Rs. 6.50 Lakh
|21-Nov
|5
|Benelli Leoncino 800
|Rs. 6.50 Lakh
|21-Nov
|6
|Hero Electric AE-29
|Rs. 85,000
|21-Nov
|7
|Hero Electric AE-3
|Rs. 1.50 Lakh
|21-Nov
|8
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
|Rs. 1.35 Lakh
|21-Nov
|9
|Revolt RV Cafe Racer
|Rs. 1.48 Lakh
|21-Nov
|10
|Indian Chieftain Classic
|Rs. 32.45 Lakh
|21-Nov
|11
|Benelli TNT 600
|Rs. 7.00 Lakh
|21-Nov
