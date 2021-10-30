Upcoming cars for the Month of November 2021
Highlights
In less than a week, In India and across the world, Hindu major festival, Diwali, festival of lights would be celebrated. Many love to buy new cars or exchange their old cars and go for new ones.
Here is the list of upcoming cars for the month of November 2021
|S.no
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Launch Date
|1
|Volkswagen Tiguan 2021
|Rs. 28.00 Lakh
|1-Nov-21
|2
|Audi Q7
|Rs. 80.00 Lakh
|Nov-21
|3
|Kia Ceed
|Rs. 9.00 Lakh
|Nov-21
|4
|Porsche Taycan
|Rs. 2.50 Crore
|Nov-21
|5
|MINI Cooper SE
|Rs. 50.00 Lakh
|Nov-21
|6
|Audi Q5 2021
|Rs. 55.00 Lakh
|Nov-21
|7
|Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
|Rs. 75.00 Lakh
|Nov-21
|8
|Mercedes-Benz EQA
|Rs. 60.00 Lakh
|
Nov-21
