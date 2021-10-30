  • Menu
Upcoming cars for the Month of November 2021

In India, every month new cars are launched, due to festive season, there is lot more excitement
Highlights

In less than a week, In India and across the world, Hindu major festival, Diwali, festival of lights would be celebrated. Many love to buy new cars or exchange their old cars and go for new ones.

Here is the list of upcoming cars for the month of November 2021

S.no Model Expected Price Expected Launch Date
1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 Rs. 28.00 Lakh 1-Nov-21
2 Audi Q7 Rs. 80.00 Lakh Nov-21
3 Kia Ceed Rs. 9.00 Lakh Nov-21
4 Porsche Taycan Rs. 2.50 Crore Nov-21
5 MINI Cooper SE Rs. 50.00 Lakh Nov-21
6 Audi Q5 2021 Rs. 55.00 Lakh Nov-21
7 Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S Rs. 75.00 Lakh Nov-21
8 Mercedes-Benz EQA Rs. 60.00 Lakh

Nov-21

