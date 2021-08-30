Vehicles Carrying BH Series Mark, Even if they move to a new State, No Need to Re-Register

The New BH series notification would be available, only for the select vehicle owners who are subject to frequent transfers and relocation.



The Indian government has come up with a provision to help both car and vehicle owners who tend to travel a lot and move their base quite often. The Ministry of Road Transport and highways would introduce a new registration mark, which would be referred as Bharat Series (BH-series). Once the user receives the vehicle registered with the BH series mark, they would not require re-registering their car when they move to a new state.

The new BH series notification will be available only select vehicle owners who are usually subject to frequent transfers and relocations.

Process without BH series market

• Without the BH series mark, whenever a vehicle owner tends to move to a new state, they would require firstly receive a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Parent Stat, so that, assignment of a new registration mark in another state is done.

• Then in order to receive a new registration mark the user would require to pay the road tax on prorate basis to the new state.

• The user would then apply for a refund of the road tax in the parent state on which, there exists a cumbersome process and it varies from one state to another.

How does the new BH series mark help?

All those vehicle bearing this registration mark will not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owners of the vehicle would tend to shift from one state to another. Earlier, the vehicle owner after moving to the new state, it was mandatory to change the vehicle registration number within a year's time.

Who can apply for BH series number?

The vehicle registration facility under "Bharat Series(BH-series) would be available on a voluntary basis for Defense personnel, employees of Central Government/State Government/Central/State Public Sector Undertaking and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in 4 or more States Union Territories.