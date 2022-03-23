What challenges India is facing to get driverless cars on Indian roads?

Can you image driverless cars on an Indian road? Well, this could be only a mere imagination few years back and a distant dream, but with varied development happening across the world. This could be soon a reality, our nation, India has also began, walking towards this dream.



Both Mainstream OEMs and new age start-ups are experimenting with self-driving and driverless vehicle technology. The startups such as Flux Auto, Minus Zero, Ati Domain, but still there remain numerous challenges before these fantasy cars have become a reality on the Indian road.

The broad 2 challenges to bring these cars on roads in India are Technology availability and trust.