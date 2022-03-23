What challenges India is facing to get driverless cars on Indian roads?
- Earlier driverless cars were distant dream, but soon it may become a reality
- every nation faces challenges to achieve the dream of having driverless car, even our nation does have challenges
Can you image driverless cars on an Indian road? Well, this could be only a mere imagination few years back and a distant dream, but with varied development happening across the world. This could be soon a reality, our nation, India has also began, walking towards this dream.
Both Mainstream OEMs and new age start-ups are experimenting with self-driving and driverless vehicle technology. The startups such as Flux Auto, Minus Zero, Ati Domain, but still there remain numerous challenges before these fantasy cars have become a reality on the Indian road.
The broad 2 challenges to bring these cars on roads in India are Technology availability and trust.