Yamaha Hikes the Price for YZF-RF V3 & MT-15: Know Colour-Wise Price

Yamaha Motor India has once again hiked the prices for YZF-R15 V3 as well as MT-15. The Start Price for the 155CC supersport, Motorcycle begins at Rs. 154,600. The stated figure is for the Metallic red as well as thunder Grey colour options. Earlier they were priced for RS.152,100.



On the other hand, for Racing Blue Shade the present price is around Rs 1,55,700 earlier its price somewhere around Rs. 153,200. Last but certainly not the least, for Dark Knight Shade presently on sale for a Price of Rs.156,700. The above particular shade was previously price around Rs. 154,200. That said, one can observe, all colors of Yamaha YZF-F15 V3 has become expensive by Rs. 2,500.

While speaking about other bike-the Yamaha MT-15, the price of this motorcycle in India is presently Rs.145,900. One has to take note, the above price is now for all 3 color options. That said, while for the Metallic black as well as Dark Matte Blue Colors have become expensive by Rs. 5,000, the Ice Fluo Vermillion has become Rs.4000 costlier than earlier and it was previously only Rs. 1000 costlier compared to the other shades. As is the case, most of the time, the latest price hike does not bring with it any changes to the 2 motorcycles.

Yamaha Motor India recently launched the Neo-Retro Styled FZ-X at starting price of Rs. 1,16,800(Ex-showroom). Compared to the FZ-Fi on which it is based, the FZ-X is above Rs. 12,000 costlier than the former. At the same event, the company also unveiled the new 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid and the new RayZR 125 automatic scooter. The stated models are expected to be launched in India very soon.