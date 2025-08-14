Citroën launches enhanced model C3x

Hyderabad: Citroën India as a part of the Citroën 2.0 – “Shift Into the New” strategic plan, unveiled the new Citroën C3X range, marking a bold evolution of its popular SUV-styled car. Equipped with 15 new intelligent features, this new edition is designed to deliver elevated comfort, tech-savvy convenience, and safety while maintaining its competitive edge as the most accessible offering in its segment.

Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start system bring true hands-free convenience. Unlike conventional keyless systems that still requires users to press the request sensor, Proxi-Sense enables the vehicle to automatically unlock when the key is in proximity and locks it when you walk away.