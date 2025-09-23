Ecofy Finance & Motovolt Mobility Join Forces to Accelerate Electric Two-Wheeler Adoption Across India

Ecofy Finance Private Limited, India’s pioneering green-only NBFC, has partnered with Motovolt Mobility, an advanced and reliable electric two-wheeler solutions provider, to offer end-to-end financing solutions across both retail and institutional segments. As part of this strategic alliance, Ecofy will be the primary financing partner for Motovolt’s entire electric two-wheeler range, including the newly launched MVS7 e-scooter, which comes with a battery swapping functionality supported by Indofast.

The collaboration is designed to break down financing barriers that limit EV adoption not just for individual buyers, but more importantly for logistics service providers, fleet operators, and last-mile delivery companies. Through tailored and scalable credit solutions and access to the OEM’s robust electric two-wheelers, the partnership enables these businesses to reduce the total cost of ownership with significantly higher vehicle uptime to strengthen their commitment to a greener ecosystem.

With India’s gig economy and logistics sector rapidly expanding, the ability for delivery platforms, e-commerce supply chains, and shared mobility operators to access customised financing is critical. This partnership addresses that gap and ensures a win-win for both B2B operators and B2C customers.

Kailash Rathi, Head – Partnerships & Co-lending, Ecofy, said: “Our partnership with Motovolt Mobility is a big step forward in making green financing more accessible across India. We are focused not only on empowering individual EV buyers, but also on helping logistics service providers and fleet operators accelerate the shift to greener fleets. For businesses, this translates into lower operating costs, higher efficiency, and measurable carbon savings. This is perfectly in line with our mission to back climate-positive sectors and accelerate India’s transition to sustainable mobility.”

Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Motovolt Mobility, said: “We are pleased to join hands with Ecofy Finance as we have always believed that true EV adoption in India will depend not only on the product, but also on how accessible it is to the people who need it most. Financing is a critical part of this ecosystem. Through this partnership, we look forward to promoting seamless green financing via integrated solutions across our B2B and B2C channels. This will also strengthen our ability to serve the market in a more inclusive and scalable way.”

The program, in partnership with Motovolt Mobility, is geared to drive significant financing of electric 2-wheelers over the next year, with a significant share dedicated to fleet and institutional buyers. Through data-led credit assessment models and integrated dealership-level financing workflows, the partnership ensures a seamless customer experience from vehicle selection to ownership—whether for individual consumers or large-scale fleet deployments.