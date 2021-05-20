Ford unveils its all new F150 Lighting Electric Pickup Truck: Biden stated it to be, "Sucker's Quick"

The Ford F-150, is considered as a profitable cornerstone for the US automaker's business, it has now all-electric sibling.

On Wednesday, the Ford has unveiled the F-150 lightning, it is an all-electrical pickup truck, this one is critical piece for the company, due to its huge investment, which the company has made in it, it is nearing to $22 billion investment, it has done for electrification.

• The Ford F-150 Lightning Electric pickup truck would be offered with a range of 482 kms on a single charge.

• The starting price of Ford F 150 lightning would be around 39.974 dollars when converted it would be less than Rs.30 lakhs.

When we look at the commitment by the Ford motors, US based auto giant, it seems very serious. For this reason, they have taken a step ahead and turned their best-selling vehicle into a fully electric model with the F-150 lighting. For the carmaker, the electric pickup truck is a first for the carmaker, which it has unveiled its EV strategy for the days ahead.

Ford promises that the new F-150 Lighting electric pickup truck would not only be affordable, but it would also be packed along with connected technology and it would provide a driving experience, which would be hard to forget. The US President, Joe Biden's push for electric mobility, has impacted the carmaker's decision to transform is best-selling model, for nearing to above 40 years into an all electric vehicle, this definitely very significant move by the company. Biden himself test drove the F-150 lighting, at the Ford test track, after his test drive, he stated that, "This sucker's quick".



For both, Ford as well as the American auto industry alike, we find the F-150 Lightening represents a watershed moment, as we tend to move towards a zero-emission, digitally connected future, stated Bill Ford, CEO of Ford Motor Company.

Even though, we have found that, the electric vehicle just make around mere 2% of overall vehicle sales in the US, the Ford F-150 Lightning hopes it would improve the share due to its aggressive pricing. When comes to price, Ford has been very competitive in fixing its price for electric pickup truck, it is around $39,974 only, when converted into Indian currencies, it is around Rs.30 lakhs. This price would definitely attract customers.

The design also looks very similar to gasoline version, but its headlights are new. As per the Ford, it has not indulged itself in trying to fix, what was not broken. Jason Turnbull, Marketing manager for FordF-150 Lightning stated.

Anything that we did, we maintained that goal of, 'It needs to be a truck first, and then we're using electrification to amplify the drive experience and capabilities."



In Ford F-150, one of the unique features is the frunk or boot space under the hood, thanks to its missing internal combustion engine. It does open up nearing to 400 litres of space for keeping luggage, besides other conventional storage areas around the vehicle.

Inside, we find 12 inch digital instrument cluster as well as 12 inch infotainment display is also available. It has been known, the more equipped version would be able to carry the 15.5 inch vertical screens having SYNC4A system.

The F-150 Lighting would be offered with dual electric motors, one on each axle, it would achieve about 563 horsepower, having staggering 1,050Nm if peak torque, thus this, makes it the most powerful F-150 available. With regards, to acceleration, the F-150 Lightning is able to go from 0 to 100 each hour in mere 4 seconds.

The lithim–ion battery pack is estimated in a range between 115 and 150kWh. The ford has made claims that, with a super fast DC charger, the F150 lightening will be able to replenish nearing to 87 kms of charge in a mere 10 minutes, by charging the battery from 15 to 80% in mere 41 minutes.

One of the significant characteristic in pickup trucks is its towing capacity, it is about 4,533 kg. The sale of the Ford F-150 Lightning would begin in the United States in the spring next year, it is designed in a such a way, that it would compete with GMC, Rivian and Tesla.