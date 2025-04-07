Hyundai Motor India Limited Expands Green Mobility

Gurugram, 07 April 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), committed to advancing smart and accessible mobility solutions, today introduced a new EX variant in the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup. Designed for Gen MZ customers, the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo offers customers an affordable and efficient bi-fuel option. The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant is a perfect combination of Hyundai’s renowned design, trust, innovation and performance. The Hyundai EX Hy-CNG Duo is tailored to provide exceptional driving experience to the customers, who don’t want to compromise on style and efficiency.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to offering smart mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of the EX variant in the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup is a testament to our customer-centric approach, ensuring that smart mobility is accessible to a wider audience. With its efficient bi-fuel technology, enhanced safety features and Hyundai’s signature reliability, the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant offers an optimal balance of affordability and efficiency. As we continue to expand our green mobility portfolio, we remain dedicated to providing innovative and value-driven solutions to our customers.”

The Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo offers cutting-edge technology and advanced safety features, complemented by spacious interiors, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and highway journeys. The dual-cylinder setup enhances boot space, providing passengers with ample room for their luggage while delivering exceptional performance.

In addition, the EXTER’s EX Hy-CNG Duo variant is equipped with:

Six airbags as standard

Digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2") colour TFT MID

Signature H-LED tail lamps

Driver seat height adjustment

Keyless Entry & many more

Price:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) INR 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with Hy-CNG Duo EX 7 50 700



