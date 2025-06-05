Hyundai Motor India Limited launches ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai!’ campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today launched a brand-new campaign titled ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai!’ featuring its newly onboarded brand ambassador and acclaimed actor, Pankaj Tripathi.

Set in a charming neighborhood, the campaign film presents a witty and lighthearted exchange between Pankaj Tripathi and his neighbors, where he humorously shows off features in his Hyundai EXTER, all while asking if his neighbor’s car has those features or if he at least managed to grab the best deals on their new car. The campaign reinforces that when it comes to amazing deals or choosing what your heart truly desires, Hyundai stands out as the natural choice. Pankaj’s trademark flair and effortless charisma breathe life into the narrative, making the campaign both memorable and relatable.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, HMIL, said, “Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai! is more than just a campaign, it’s a celebration of HMIL’s long-standing promise to deliver feature-rich and trustworthy vehicles with exceptional value and ownership experience. Launching the campaign at this point in time is a strategic decision as car purchase is often a long and thoughtful journey and by launching the campaign well ahead of the festive season, we aim to secure early mindshare, influence intent and embed Hyundai in consumer’s consideration set. With Pankaj Tripathi’s natural charm and credibility, we’ve created a campaign that not only entertains but also reinforces the confidence customers place in the Hyundai brand. It perfectly reflects our commitment to staying connected with our customers through every mile of their journey.”

The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, print, digital, and radio platforms, ensuring extensive reach and engagement with audiences across India. Through this integrated communication, HMIL continues to build on its legacy of trust, care, and technological excellence. To resonate deeply with regional audiences, the TVC is presented in seven regional languages: Gujrati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring a powerful and lasting impact across diverse geographies.

Rooted in HMIL’s core values of innovation, reliability, trust, and value, the ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai!’ campaign strikes a perfect balance between fun and reassurance, capturing the essence of what makes a Hyundai vehicle stand out in a competitive market. The campaign reminds everyone that behind every Hyundai car is a promise of care, trust and reliability.