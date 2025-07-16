  • Menu
Kia launches its first made-in-India EV

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Automaker Kia India has on Tuesday launched its first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, starting at Rs...

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Automaker Kia India has on Tuesday launched its first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, starting at Rs 17.99 lakh.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of prospective EV customers, the Carens Clavis EV offers a unique blend of space, intelligence, and flexibility without compromising on affordability.

Whether it is a long road trip with friends or family, a quick weekend getaway, or a regular inter-city commute, the Carens Clavis EV is built to handle it all with ease. Its inclusive design and unmatched performance reflect Kia’s vision of electric mobility that goes beyond a select few, making it a vehicle for everyone who seeks smarter, greener, and more practical driving experience.

The Carens Clavis EV transforms everyday driving with its innovative paddle shifters, a standout feature in the electric driving experience. Drivers can easily access four levels of regenerative braking using paddle shifters, tailoring energy recovery and deceleration to their preference, and driving conditions.

