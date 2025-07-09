RE EV Drives into Suraram, Powers Up EV Revolution

PURE, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest showroom in Suraram. This strategic expansion marks a significant step in PURE’s mission to strengthen its presence in Southern India.

The showroom located at Flat No. 02-68, Suraram Main Road, Opp. SBI Bank, Suraram, Medchal Malkajgiri, Telangana will showcase PURE EV’s comprehensive range of electric two-wheelers, including the popular ePluto 7G Max and eTryst X. PURE EV is set to offer an unparalleled electric riding experience for the people of Suraram.

Alongside our cutting-edge electric scooters and motorcycles, the new showroom will also showcase PuREPower – our energy storage product line – to empower homes and businesses with clean energy resilience.





This showroom launch is a testament to PURE EV’s aggressive expansion strategy, aiming to significantly increase its footprint across India and make electric mobility accessible to a wider audience. With a focus on indigenous R&D and manufacturing, PURE EV is committed to driving innovation and empowering consumers to make sustainable choices.

This expansion comes as a part of PURE’s broader plan to open 250 new dealerships in the next 30 months, expanding its national network to over 320 outlets. This growth will be fueled by rising demand for long-range EVs and increasing institutional and B2B adoption driven by favorable policies and public awareness.

With this new launch in Suraram, PURE continues to play a pivotal role in supporting India’s transition towards cleaner mobility and energy independence.