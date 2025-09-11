Live
- PRCAI unveils CEO Survey at PRana 2025 Spotlighting Reputation as India’s Currency for Growth
- ZeroHarm joins hands with HealthifyMe and top diagnostic chains in India to track nutraceutical effectiveness in real time.
- AI likely to add $ 15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG Report
- Samsung Introduces New Range of Single Door Refrigerators with Elegant Floral Design and Long-Lasting Performance in India
- Modi–Dhami Chemistry on Display: A New Model of Disaster Management in Uttarakhand
- Coca-Cola India Foundation Marks 7 Years of Project Unnati Apple; Strengthening Farmer Livelihoods in Uttarakhand
- Innovation in Focus: Hyderabad Gears Up for analytica Lab India and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2025
- Fashion, Flair and Stardom: Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water partners with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards
- ‘Tax Advantage: Smart Ways to Benefit from Insurance Policies’
- Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank renew partnership, enhance India’s most-adopted co-branded credit card
Skoda Kylaq Price Cut from Sept 22 | Up to ₹1.19 Lakh Savings
Highlights
From Sept 22, 2025, Skoda Kylaq will get a big price cut due to new GST rates. Buyers can save up to ₹1.19 lakh on manual and automatic variants.
Are you planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq? It’s better to wait. From September 22, 2025, prices will drop by up to ₹1.19 lakh due to new GST rules.
How Much Can You Save?
- Savings on manual variants: up to ₹1.1 lakh
- Biggest saving: ₹1.19 lakh on Prestige Automatic
Why Are Prices Dropping?
- Skoda Kylaq is under 4 metres with a 1200cc engine.
- Old GST: 29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
- New GST: 18%
- Result: 11% tax cut passed on to customers.
Should You Buy Now?
- Other Skoda cars like Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq are already offering cash discounts till September 21.
- But for the Kylaq, new prices apply only from September 22.
Best option: Wait for the price cut before booking.
Next Story