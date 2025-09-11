  • Menu
Skoda Kylaq Price Cut from Sept 22 | Up to ₹1.19 Lakh Savings

Skoda Kylaq Price Cut from Sept 22 | Up to ₹1.19 Lakh Savings
Skoda Kylaq Price Cut from Sept 22 | Up to ₹1.19 Lakh Savings

Highlights

From Sept 22, 2025, Skoda Kylaq will get a big price cut due to new GST rates. Buyers can save up to ₹1.19 lakh on manual and automatic variants.

Are you planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq? It’s better to wait. From September 22, 2025, prices will drop by up to ₹1.19 lakh due to new GST rules.

How Much Can You Save?

  • Savings on manual variants: up to ₹1.1 lakh
  • Biggest saving: ₹1.19 lakh on Prestige Automatic

Why Are Prices Dropping?

  • Skoda Kylaq is under 4 metres with a 1200cc engine.
  • Old GST: 29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
  • New GST: 18%
  • Result: 11% tax cut passed on to customers.

Should You Buy Now?

  • Other Skoda cars like Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq are already offering cash discounts till September 21.
  • But for the Kylaq, new prices apply only from September 22.

Best option: Wait for the price cut before booking.

