Skoda Kylaq Price Cut from Sept 22 | Up to ₹1.19 Lakh Savings

Are you planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq? It’s better to wait. From September 22, 2025, prices will drop by up to ₹1.19 lakh due to new GST rules.

How Much Can You Save?

Savings on manual variants: up to ₹1.1 lakh

Biggest saving: ₹1.19 lakh on Prestige Automatic

Why Are Prices Dropping?

Skoda Kylaq is under 4 metres with a 1200cc engine.

Old GST: 29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

New GST: 18%

Result: 11% tax cut passed on to customers.

Should You Buy Now?

Other Skoda cars like Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq are already offering cash discounts till September 21.

But for the Kylaq, new prices apply only from September 22.

Best option: Wait for the price cut before booking.