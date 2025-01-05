Top 5 Exciting Car Launches in January 2025: What to Expect

As we step into the New Year, car enthusiasts in India can look forward to a thrilling lineup of January 2025 vehicle introductions. It will be an eventful year for a few national automakers, as they plan to introduce a few new cars, particularly as far as EVs are concerned.

There’s a lot to be excited about, from futuristic SUVs to next-gen electric sedans. Let's take a look at the top car releases to watch in 2025, particularly in January, and what they represent for the Indian automotive industry.

1. Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e: A New Era of Electric SUVs

One of the biggest car trendCar Launchess of January '25 is going to be the BE 6 and XEV 9e from Mahindra. Based on previous teaser images, the official launch of these two electric SUVs will take place in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Show. These specifications, combined with cutting-edge features, will surely make the BE 6 and XEV 9e strong contenders in the EV space in India.

The BE 6 will offer a choice between a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack for ranges of 556 km and 628 km. The BE 6, in its larger battery configuration, is said to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds. Mahindra electric SUVs will pack practical & fun-to-drive features such as fast charging, advanced infotainment, & multiple drive modes. A couple of them are going to be the perfect examples of Mahindra’s motto for future mobility, and hence, we have these upcoming SUVs 2025 to talk about.

2. HyundaiCreta EV—India’s Favourite SUV

The Hyundai Creta EV is among the most anticipated launches in the Indian market and is scheduled to go on sale on January 17, 2025.Offering the same style as the well-liked Creta but with the extra advantages of an electric drivetrain, this new electric SUV will be a revolution. Targeted at the increasing number of people looking for eco-friendly mobility solutions, the Creta EV is likely to rival electric SUVs like the Tata Curvv EV and the Maruti e-Vitara quite closely.

The Creta EV will be powered by a 45 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 400 km on a single charge. The Creta EV will be one of those new affordable and high-tech new cars that launches in January 2025 and is ideal for someone wanting to go electric without sacrificing feature set or driving experience.

3. Tata Harrier EV: A Green Future for the Harrier

Tata is upping its electric game with the Tata Harrier EV. This electric version of the famous Harrier SUV will be built on Tata's Acti.ev platform and should be shown off in January 2025. The platform also accommodates FWD, RWD, and AWD drive trains, so it's versatile and performance flexible for any variant.

The Harrier EV will feature a 60 kWh battery, offering a range of 500 km. The SUV will benefit from the performance of a dual electric motor setup while also providing a smooth driving experience. This will be one of the car launches to watch in 2025, combining luxury and tech within an electric, sustainable future for the car darling Harrier.

4. Kia Syros: A Stylish and Tech-Focused Subcompact SUV

Kia's subcompact SUV Syros will be officially unveiled on December 19, 2024. Prices are likely to be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025. Expect the Syros to be an elegant, feature-heavy SUV with tech-savvy appeal to buyers seeking the right mix of performance, attributes, and style.

The 3rd-gen Kia Seltos will be available in 1.0L turbo petrol producing 118 bhp& 1.5L turbo diesel producing 114 bhp. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT. Also onboard the Syros will be an array of technology features that include Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and a dual-screen infotainment system.

5. Mercedes-Benz G 580 (Electric G-Class) and EQS 450: Luxury Meets Electric Innovation

With the Mercedes G 580 (Electric G-Class) and EQS 450 set for January 9, 2025, Mercedes-Benz is elevating luxury. The two electric vehicles from the German automaker will set new benchmarks for the high-end electric SUV and sedan segments.

The Mercedes G 580, meanwhile, will feature a 116 kWh battery and all four electric motors, with combined outputs rated at 587 bhp and 1,165 Nm of torque. The rugged luxury SUV will be capable of breaching the ton in less than 5 seconds and has a range of 470 km on a single charge. It will stretch the limits of its mechanical systems, and its off-road driving aids will also be top-notch. The Mercedes EQS 450, on the other hand, will be a luxury electric SUV with 122 kWh battery, 544 bhp and a range of more than 500 km.

Conclusion

Combining electric SUVs, subcompact SUVs, and luxury cars, the top upcoming car models in January 2025 promise to be some of the most fascinating in recent years. There is something for every type of automobile buyer, from the affordable vehicles releasing in January 2025 to the luxury models like the Mercedes EQS 450. The next releases in January will be well worth the wait, whether your search is for environmentally friendly electric choices or the next SUVs in 2025.