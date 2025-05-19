Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces, ‘Mega Summer Celebration’

Exciting Offers across Sales, Service, Used Cars, Accessories & More! Toyota is turning up the heat this season with the launch of its ‘Mega Summer Celebration’ — an event across all authorised Toyota dealerships in the Southern Part of India. Be it a plan to buy a new car, servicing existing cars, exploring certified used cars, or upgrading the vehicle accessories, it is the customer’s moment to steal the deal!

Key Highlights of the ‘Mega Summer Celebration’ include:

Awesome Summer Schemes on the purchase of New Cars – Exciting schemes, exchange offers, and limited-time benefits

Fascinating Service Bonanza – Exclusive 20-point free vehicle health check-up with awesome service value packages to keep your car cool and road-ready.

Exciting Certified Used Cars from Toyota U Trust

Super offers on Accessories & assured gifts on purchase of T GLOSS treatments that protect vehicle paintwork from harsh UV exposure

Toyota welcomes the customers to bring their friends and family along to enjoy referral benefits — because happiness grows when shared.





Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the launch of its ‘Mega Summer Celebration’, featuring a host of Awesome offers. Staying true to its "Customer-First" philosophy, the campaign aims to deliver value for customers on purchase of New Toyota Cars, Toyota Car Service and Purchase of Used cars* during the summer months. The Mega Summer Celebration is available across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana at Toyota’s authorized dealerships, and will run from May to June 2025.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Wiseline Sigamani, Vice President, Chief Representative – South Region, Sales- Service-Used Car - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, our focus is not just on delivering exceptional vehicles, but equally committed to elevating every customer touchpoint with convenience, care, and satisfaction. With the ‘Mega Summer Celebration’, we aim to bring added joy and value to Toyota ownership experience. This season, customers across South India are invited to take advantage of exclusive summer offers, available for limited period, covering new car purchases and upgrades, to servicing, used car exchange programs and accessory packages. As a part of this celebration, we are also offering a free car health check-up, so that the customers can drive into summer with confidence, excitement and peace of mind .”

In addition to these offers, we encourage customers to take simple car care measures to maintain their vehicle’s performance during the summer. These include inspecting tyre and battery health, checking rubber components and replacing them if needed, using car covers or sunshades, and ensuring timely servicing. We also advise safe parking practices, such as avoiding areas near dry leaves, waste heaps, etc. For added comfort and convenience, keeping essentials like drinking water, wet wipes, and an umbrella in the car while on the go is recommended.

TKM wishes all its customers “Happy & Safe Drive this Summer” and look forward to welcoming them to its dealerships this season.