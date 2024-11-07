PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence to come up in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: Top-ranked Indian women’s badminton player PV Sindhu, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam.

The PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence is termed as the ace shuttler’s dream project.

The badminton and sports excellence centre is aimed at nurturing and empowering athletes with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, data analysis-backed coaching, specialised mentorship among others.

The centre of excellence in Visakhapatnam will be completed soon and operations are expected to start next year.

The Andhra Pradesh state government had allocated two acres of land for Sindhu in Visakhapatnam.

The two-time Olympian, along with her team, thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the continued support and for playing a part in making her dream project come true. “I am truly grateful to be building this centre for the incredible people of Vizag (Visakhapatnam). In choosing a location, I couldn’t imagine a better place than this wonderful city. This centre will be a space where athletes of all levels and from any discipline can find a home and a mentor dedicated to guiding the next generation to the top,” Sindhu said in a statement to the media.

The 29-year-old badminton star said the centre of excellence will be a place where budding sportspersons can thrive, with maximum support. “I have always dreamed of building a place where young players can truly thrive, with world-class training and the support they need to reach their full potential. This centre is more than just a facility – it’s a call to action. As Indian badminton faces challenges in terms of results, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation,” Sindhu’s statement added.

The PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence is located in China Gadili village on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city.