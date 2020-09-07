Green brigade oppose biodiversity parks at two lakes

Bengaluru: While the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is yet to finish the works at the Bellandur, and Varthur lakes, it has proposed the construction of eight biodiversity parks at the two lakes to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

BDA had suggested an area of 68.84 acres of area for the parks in the two lakes, of which 52.24 acres in Bellandur lake and 16.6 acres in Varthur lake. It had undertaken work in Bellandur lake near Suncity and Yamlur and in respect of Varthur lake, near Belagere and Siddapura.

However, the environmental experts say that if BDA goes ahead with the project the water holding capacity of the lakes will be affected. Commenting over the issue Ram Prasad, co-founder, Friends of Lakes said that lakes are not meant for parks as it impacts the water holding capacity.

"The detailed project reports (DPR) of lake rejuvenation are bereft of engineering and environmental standard procedures. The lack of coordination between Storm Water Drain (SWD) Lakes, and Horticulture departments of BBMP is strikingly seen in the planning as well as in the implementation of lake rejuvenation. The internationally mandated Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) guidelines are not even part of the DPRs for sustainable development of lakes, hence expecting any good improvement in the condition of Bengaluru lakes in terms of water quantity and quality is a far fetched dream," he remarked.

While the NGT in its December 2019 order had ordered for the construction of biodiversity parks, the tribunal in its August 4 hearing the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has wrongly understood that biodiversity parks are to be set up within the lake boundary.

Over 50 lakh cubic meter of silt in Varthur lake has to be removed. The BDA is yet to commence the desilting at the Varthur lake. Since the BDA did not find a suitable place to dump the silt the idea of constructing parks popped up.

"A detailed proposal is being prepared and the biodiversity park will do away with the transportation of silt as we did not find a suitable place to dump. Moreover, transportation of silt is a costly affair. We can utilise the same money to improve the two lakes," BDA commissioner, HR Mahadev said.

"BDA wanted to avoid transporting the silt to a far off place, by piling up the silt in a part of the lake and building a biodiversity park. Well, a biodiversity park is like a normal garden, except that it has a variety of vegetation planted in it. But a biodiversity park cannot absorb the nutrients in water like a wetland can: It is just like a normal garden in this regard. Thus a biodiversity park is not a noble aim that can justify sacrificing the lake body," environmentalist Nagesh Aras, explained.

However, the experts say BDA should consult Indian Institute of Science and (IISc) and Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE) before going ahead.

"Wherever they will be constructing the biodiversity park the water holding capacity of the lake should not be reduced. Though the authorities say water holding capacity will not be reduced, we expect the expertised study on this issue by the institutes like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE) which have pioneered in hydrology and ecology. The BDA is doing it without the consultation of anybody," said Jagadish Reddy, member of Varthur Rising.