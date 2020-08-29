'Pani Puri' lands girl in trouble

Bengaluru: cLike millions of people across the city, 'Pani Puri' is something she sorely missed and longed for it.



But after restrictions were eased in the city, the street food vendors took to the streets to restart their business. Naturally, the city girl couldn't resist and sneaked out of her home in Maheadevapura along with her brother to have a plate full of 'Pani Puris'. Her joy was short-lived.

Soon enough, the volunteers of Mahadevapura Home Quarantine squad nabbed her at Whitefield. She is Covid-19 positive who breached the quarantine protocol to savour 'Pani Puris' with her brother at a nearby stall. The volunteers questioned her. The girl replied that she couldn't resist the temptation of having 'Pani Puris'.

"She said she craved for 'Pani Puris'. She profusely apologised for breaching quarantine regulations. We have isolated the hawker and tracing his contacts and everyone who came in contact with the girl who was tested positive. The residents should understand that the restrictions are for their benefit," a volunteer told The Hans India.

On an average, around 150-200 cases of breaching Covid-19 quarantine protocols are reported each day. At least, 10 people misbehave with the volunteers and often are dealt with Non Cognizable Report (NCR).

"The person has to be convinced. In home isolation cases we have to do tele-counselling and some people get annoyed. If a person is tested positive the medical officer gets to know and he informs the positive cases on call and tells the next course of action which includes home isolation. Sometimes people do not respond on calls and then we have to make physical visit to homes," N Manjula, zonal commissioner, Mahadevapura zone.