Affordable Apartments in Bengaluru Under ₹50 Lakh: Best Areas to Buy

In Bengaluru, the cost of homes is going up. Many people with a budget of under ₹50 lakh are finding it hard to buy homes in popular areas. But, there are new areas outside the city where homes are still affordable. These areas are growing, and more people are choosing to live there.

Where to Find Affordable Homes?

Whitefield (on the east side of Bengaluru)

Kanakapura Road (in the south)

Devanahalli (in the north)

These areas are far from the city center. This means traveling to work or school may take more time. They also don’t have as many shops or services as the center, but they still have good options for people on a budget.

Finding Apartments Under ₹50 Lakh Is Getting Harder

Experts say it’s getting harder to find homes under ₹50 lakh in Bengaluru. In the city center, most homes below this price are not in good locations. They might be on narrow streets or in areas with problems like incomplete paperwork or land issues.

Good Options Are Still Available

Even with these challenges, you can still find affordable homes in some areas outside the city center. Here are a few places:

Whitefield

North Bengaluru

In these areas, you can find 2BHK apartments (two-bedroom homes) between 750 and 900 square feet. Some of these homes are newly built, and others are 5 to 10 years old. They are often built by smaller builders.

Examples of Affordable Areas

Here are some examples of affordable places:

Chandapura (near Electronic City) has 2BHK apartments starting from ₹45 lakh. The area is growing quickly and has good connections to other parts of Bengaluru.

Hoskote (in East Bengaluru) has 2BHK apartments for around ₹47 lakh. This area is becoming more popular because it is cheap and has plans for more development.

Other Affordable Areas to Consider

In the south, there are also areas like:

Electronic City Phase 1 and 2

JP Nagar 7th Phase

Puttenahalli

These areas also have apartments under ₹50 lakh. Although these areas are not in the city center, they are close to places where many people work. They are also becoming better because of new development.

Is It a Good Idea to Move to These Areas?

Even though these areas are far from the city center, they are a good choice for people who want to buy a home at a lower price. As Bengaluru grows, these areas will become better and may have more affordable homes in the future.



