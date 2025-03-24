  • Menu
BBMP Cracks Down on Chronic Property Tax Defaulters in Bengaluru, Penalties to Begin April 1

Bengaluru's BBMP is intensifying efforts to recover ₹390 crore in unpaid property taxes from 1.73 lakh long-term defaulters. Starting April 1, defaulters will face severe penalties and interest. The BBMP urges residents to support fair tax collection.

Bengaluru’s Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified its efforts to recover a massive ₹390 crore unpaid property tax. It has targeted 1.73 lakh defaulters, who have consistently avoided paying their property taxes for several years. Despite repeated attempts by the civic body, including notices, calls, and even attachment orders, they failed to pay taxes.

Out of the total 3.49 lakh property owners, 1.76 lakh have defaulted only for the current year, while 1.73 lakh are long-term defaulters. Despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme, which offered tax relief, many did not take advantage of the offer.

BBMP is now implementing stricter measures. Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil emphasized that the city’s civic body would no longer be lenient, as not addressing these defaulters would be unfair to the majority of honest taxpayers.

Starting April 1, Bengaluru property owners with unpaid dues will face penalties equal to their outstanding tax, plus up to 15% annual interest. BBMP urges residents to support fair tax collection and avoid further delays.

