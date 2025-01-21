Bengaluru: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection with Alleged Sexual Assault

A 70-year-old man has been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. The arrest was made on Monday, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody after an initial investigation.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the man has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to the Vidyaranyapura police, the accused, a local resident, was selling religious items near a temple when the incident took place.

The victim, who lives nearby, was reportedly enticed with gifts before being taken to a secluded spot where the assault allegedly occurred.

The authorities have assured that steps will be taken to safeguard the privacy of those involved in the case. The investigation is continuing.