Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike from August 1 Faces Protest from 50,000 Drivers
Auto drivers in Bengaluru plan to protest the 20% fare hike set to start from August 1. Unions oppose new rates and demand Rs 40 base fare and Rs 20 per km.
Starting August 1, auto fares in Bengaluru are set to increase by 20%, but many auto unions are planning to protest the decision.
Around 50,000 drivers are expected to join the protest. Unions have asked drivers not to recalibrate their meters until the government reconsiders the new fare structure. As of May 2025, the city had over 3.6 lakh registered autos. A majority of drivers are not ready to accept the revised fares.
Under the new structure, the base fare will be Rs 36 for the first 2 km, and Rs 18 for each additional kilometre. The current fare is Rs 30 plus Rs 15 per km, in place since 2021.
Drivers say the fare hike is not fair, doesn’t consider real costs, and is difficult to implement. They are demanding a base fare of Rs 40 and Rs 20 per km instead. They also want the fare to be rounded off, pointing out that fewer people use UPI now, which could make giving change harder.
The Legal Metrology Department has not received instructions on how or when to start meter changes. Officials say the recalibration process will take time.
Meanwhile, the Transport Minister has confirmed that the new fare was finalized after proper study and that no changes will be made. Drivers have been told they must follow the new fare.
Authorities have warned that any drivers who refuse to follow the rules may risk their permits or fitness certificates. The RTO and traffic police will work together to ensure implementation.