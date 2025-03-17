Bengaluru: Auto-Rickshaw Minimum Fare ₹40 

Auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru may rise. This follows recent increases in metro and bus fares. Auto unions have proposed a fare hike. They suggest a base fare of ₹40 for the first 2 kilometers. After that, the fare would be ₹20 per kilometer. The District Transport Authority (DTA) is reviewing the proposal. They are considering rising fuel costs and inflation.

A meeting with over 15 auto unions took place. It was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Sahil Bagla. The DTA, under Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G, is reviewing inputs. They will make recommendations based on these inputs. Some unions support the fare hike. Others prefer to keep the current rates. A final decision will be made in an upcoming Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting.

Auto unions believe the fare increase is overdue. The last fare hike was in November 2021. Back then, the base fare was ₹30 for 1.9 km. After 1.9 km, the fare was ₹15 per kilometer. Rising CNG prices, permit fees, and maintenance costs have increased expenses.

Unions are also concerned about ride-hailing services. Ola and Uber fares fluctuate between ₹18 and ₹60. This undermines the regulated metered system. Unions are asking for stricter enforcement of fare regulations.

There are also complaints of overcharging near metro stations. To address this, unions propose displaying a toll-free complaint number in every auto. This will help report overcharging or ride refusals.

The proposed fare hike follows metro and bus fare increases. BMRCL raised metro fares by up to 100%. This led to a drop in ridership by 2.3 lakh commuters. The Karnataka government also increased bus fares by 15% due to rising costs.

Bengaluru’s auto unions want the fare hike. They cite rising operational costs. The DTA is reviewing the proposal. They are considering the impact on passengers. The unions are also asking for stricter regulations on ride-hailing services. A final decision will be made at the upcoming RTA meeting.