Bengaluru: BBMP papers to be presented in next two days says CM HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru : Former CM HD Kumaraswamy has made a new interesting statement that he will get papers related to BBMP in next two days. Speaking at the JDS office in the backdrop of the 77th Independence Day, HDK said that the ministers have not given a new tender. ‘What we are talking about is the old tender inquiry. We are asking why it was not given. In two more days, we will be getting few BBMP papers’. He has stated that he will be presenting it.

‘I was working as an opposition party. For that, they say Kumaraswamy talks about caste. They tell I feel jealous. People have trusted you and voted for you. I am just working as an opposition party. I did not go to abroad to live there permanently. I am also a son from a village’. He said that he went to see how the world is.

‘Hundreds of East India companies have sprung up in our country. Even after independence two parties got the fossil of East India Company. This is a barbaric government’. Kumaraswamy lashed out at the Congress saying that everyone is being threatened and intimidated.