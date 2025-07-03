Bengaluru Coffee Shop Worker Attacked Over Extra Cup Request

A worker at a popular coffee shop in Bengaluru was badly hurt after he refused to give a customer an extra coffee cup. The shop’s security cameras recorded the whole event.

The incident took place around 6:50 PM at Namma Filter Coffee in Seshadripuram. A few people who came in a group bought coffee and later no they asked for one more cup without paying. When the worker requested them to pay for another cup, the men got angry and started to hit him.

They hit him on the head, punched his face, and kicked his stomach.

The cc camera video showed the worker trying to protect himself, but the men were too strong.

A complaint was registered at the Seshadripuram Police Station, and the police are looking into the case.