  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

Bengaluru Coffee Shop Worker Attacked Over Extra Cup Request

Bengaluru Coffee Shop Worker Attacked Over Extra Cup Request
x

Bengaluru Coffee Shop Worker Attacked Over Extra Cup Request

Highlights

A Bengaluru coffee shop staff member was attacked after refusing to give a free extra coffee cup. The incident, captured on CCTV, is under police investigation in Seshadripuram.

A worker at a popular coffee shop in Bengaluru was badly hurt after he refused to give a customer an extra coffee cup. The shop’s security cameras recorded the whole event.

The incident took place around 6:50 PM at Namma Filter Coffee in Seshadripuram. A few people who came in a group bought coffee and later no they asked for one more cup without paying. When the worker requested them to pay for another cup, the men got angry and started to hit him.

They hit him on the head, punched his face, and kicked his stomach.

The cc camera video showed the worker trying to protect himself, but the men were too strong.

A complaint was registered at the Seshadripuram Police Station, and the police are looking into the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick