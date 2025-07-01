Bengaluru Cracks Down on Autos Charging Extra: 260 Booked, 98 Seized

In Bengaluru, many people said autos are asking for too much money. Some autos also drive without the right papers.

Because of this, the Karnataka Transport Department started checking autos on June 30 at 8 a.m.

They made 22 special teams. Each team came from different transport offices in the city.

That day, they found 260 autos breaking the rules. They also took away 98 autos.

The Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, told the officers to stop autos that ask for more money than the set price. He said this is like "daylight robbery."

The minister wrote a letter on June 28. He said the autos should lose their permits and face legal action if they break the rules.

The correct fare is ₹30 for the first 1.9 km. After that, it is ₹15 for every extra kilometre.

The checking was done to help people who use autos every day and to stop unfair prices.