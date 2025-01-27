Bengaluru Faces Water Shortage This Summer, Urgent Need for Alternative Water Sources

Bengaluru might run out of water this summer because the water under the ground in places like Mahadevapura and Whitefield is going down. Many people in Bengaluru use this underground water for everyday needs.

Since there won't be enough, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is asking people to not rely on it and to find other ways to get water. This is important so the city doesn't run out of water in the hot summer.

A recent study by BWSSB and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) showed that 80 wards and 110 villages in Bengaluru depend a lot on groundwater, which puts them at risk of running out of water.

These areas urgently need other ways to get water.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasanth Manohar urged residents in high-risk areas to switch to Cauvery water connections, as the Cauvery Phase 5 Project has improved the water supply. The study is part of an effort to create sustainable water management solutions for the city’s growing population.

The research shows that the underground water levels in Bengaluru are going down. In the central parts of the city, the water level might drop by 5 meters.

In some other areas, it could drop by 10-15 meters. In rural areas, the drop could be even bigger, up to 20-25 meters. This shows that Bengaluru urgently needs other ways to get water to avoid running out during the hot months.