Bengaluru Launches Traffic Museum and Experience Centre to Promote Road Safety

Bengaluru has opened a new museum that teaches people about road safety and traffic rules. This museum shows old traffic equipment, uniforms, photos from history, and important documents. It also has fun, interactive displays that help people learn how to be safe on the roads. The museum is great for students, teachers, traffic workers, and anyone who is curious about traffic.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police say the museum’s goal is to show how hard the traffic police work and help people learn how to stay safe on the roads.

Experience Centre for Learning

Along with the museum, there is also a new Experience Centre. This is a fun place where people can try out simulated traffic situations and play games about road safety. The Experience Centre also has a digital model of Bengaluru's traffic, which helps people learn about how traffic works in the city. Schools and colleges will visit the centre for educational programs and workshops about traffic management.

New App for Traffic Updates

A new app called ASTraM was also launched. This app gives real-time updates on traffic, helps report accidents or traffic violations, and lets people pay their traffic fines online.

Coffee Table Book Launched

To celebrate the history of Bengaluru Traffic Police, a special Coffee Table Book was also launched. It shares the story of how traffic police have worked in the city over the years. People can read the book online on the Bengaluru Traffic Police website.

All of these new projects aim to make the city safer by teaching people about road safety and improving how traffic is managed.