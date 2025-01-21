Bengaluru: Man Accuses Real Estate Firm of Duping Buyers with Forged Documents

A Bengaluru man has accused three brothers running a real estate firm of defrauding multiple buyers by selling the same flats to different individuals using forged documents. The accusation involves six flats in a residential complex, leading to an official police investigation.

Vidyasagar, a 53-year-old auditor from Banashankari II Stage, bought a flat in March 2023 for ₹1.2 crore. After taking possession of the flat in October 2023, he applied for a bank loan and discovered that a sale agreement for the same flat had been made in 2021 while construction was still underway. This led him to file a complaint with the police.

The suspects, identified as Ranjit Sha and Mitesh Sha, directors of Rajarajeshware Builddcon Pvt Ltd, and their sibling Harish Sha, the company's authorized signatory, allegedly sold the same six flats to multiple buyers. In his complaint, Vidyasagar stated that the developers had executed multiple sale deeds for the same properties with different individuals.

Vidyasagar first attempted legal action by sending a notice to the developers but received no resolution. Along with five other affected buyers, he filed a criminal complaint, prompting an investigation by the Banashankari police. The police have confirmed they are collecting the necessary documents for further action.

The police have registered an FIR based on Vidyasagar's complaint, and investigations are ongoing.