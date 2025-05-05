Live
Bengaluru Man Caught Taking Inappropriate Photos Near Town Hall
A 29-year-old man, Rajaneesh, was apprehended for taking inappropriate photographs of a woman near Town Hall in Bengaluru.
A 29-year-old man, Rajaneesh, was caught taking inappropriate photos of a woman near Town Hall on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred when the woman, standing near the subway in front of BBMP Hospital, noticed Rajaneesh photographing her. Bystanders confronted him, and he was handed over to the police.
According to the police, the photographs were deemed "obscene." Rajaneesh was taken into custody by Hoysala police. Since neither the woman nor any witnesses filed a formal complaint, a case was registered under the Karnataka Police Act. He was later released after paying a fine.
During questioning, police discovered hundreds of photos of women on Rajaneesh’s phone, many of which were downloaded from the internet, including from social media. Most of these images featured women in revealing clothing. The police deleted all the photos and warned Rajaneesh against repeating such behavior.
Rajaneesh, who is pursuing chartered accountancy and other competitive exams, was cautioned for his actions.