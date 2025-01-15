Bengaluru: Massive Fire at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre Causes Rs 110 Crore Damage

A big fire broke out at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) on Tuesday morning. The fire caused a lot of damage, with the total loss estimated to be around Rs 110 crore, said Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Fortunately, no one was hurt because the fire happened on a public holiday.

The BBC is a place set up by the Government of Karnataka in Bengaluru’s Electronic City. The fire started on the second floor of the building, which was newly renovated to help more startups. Minister Kharge said the fire affected both the building and the businesses inside.

The damage to the building’s infrastructure was about Rs 42 crore, and the startups lost between Rs 80 crore and Rs 110 crore. The second floor was completely destroyed, and the fire spread to the floors below because of the air-conditioning systems.

Important equipment and areas in the BBC, such as the Bio Bank, Cleanroom facilities, and HVAC systems, were badly damaged. The startups inside the centre also lost important equipment for their work.

A list was released showing which startups were affected. Some of these include Fermbox, Phyxx 44, Ajitha Prodrug, and others. Minister Kharge's office also said that all startups were told not to store large amounts of flammable chemicals in their labs and were given a special storage area for these chemicals.

Thankfully, the fire happened when most people were not working, so no one was injured.