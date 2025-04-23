Live
Bengaluru Metro Begins Nighttime Waterproofing to Fix Rain Leaks at Stations
To fix long-standing rainwater leakage issues, Bengaluru Metro (BMRCL) has started waterproofing work at key stations on the Purple and Green Lines.
Bengaluru Metro has been dealing with rainwater leaks at stations for years. To fix this, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will carry out waterproofing work on the Purple and Green Lines. The affected stations include Baiyappanahalli, MG Road, Mysore Road, and Chickpet.
How Will It Work?
The waterproofing will be done on roofs, walls, and joints to stop water from seeping in. The work will happen at night after the metro finishes running to avoid disrupting passengers. It will take about 18 months to complete.
Challenges Faced
The cost of maintaining the metro has been increasing, with leaks, broken lifts, and escalators adding to the expenses. Because the waterproofing project started late, more leaks are expected this year, especially with the rainy season coming.
Safety Concerns
Commuters have reported slipping on wet floors when water leaks into the underground stations during heavy rains. The high groundwater pressure in some areas, like Cubbon Park, makes this problem even worse.
Looking Ahead
BMRCL hopes the waterproofing will help fix the leaks, but it remains to be seen if they can finish the work before the next monsoon season.
With inputs from Bangalore Mirror.