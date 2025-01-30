Bengaluru Metro: Central Government Stops Metro Fare Hike, Passengers Relieved

The Metro is very important for the people of Bengaluru. It helps solve the city's traffic problems and saves time, making travel easier for many passengers. But BMRCL wanted to raise the Metro ticket prices, which would have surprised passengers. They planned to increase the fares starting on February 1. However, the Central Government stopped this plan, so passengers don't have to worry about higher prices.

On January 17, BMRCL had a meeting to talk about the fare increase. They decided to raise the prices by 45%. BMRCL was ready to increase the fares from February 1. But BJP MP PC Mohan told the central government about this, and the government stopped the fare increase.

The Central Government asked BMRCL for more information about the fare hike. They wanted to know why the prices were being increased and how they decided on a 45% rise. The government asked BMRCL to explain why the fares needed to be raised.

Because of the central government’s decision, BMRCL has canceled the fare hike. Now, BMRCL has to give a report to the central government. MP PC Mohan said this is a win for the people of Bengaluru. He thanked the central government for making sure everything was clear and fair.

This decision has made Metro passengers feel better. With everything getting more expensive in Bengaluru, any rise in Metro fares would have been a big problem for people who use the Metro every day. But now, that worry is gone. BMRCL has to explain why they wanted to raise the fares.