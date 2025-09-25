Live
Bengaluru Metro Fines Commuters ₹500 at Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Station
Highlights
Commuters at Bengaluru’s Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro Station were fined ₹500 for two-wheeler parking without notice. Users call for clearer signage and rules on the Yellow Line.
Bengaluru’s new Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro Station fined commuters ₹500 for parking two-wheelers without notice.
The station is on the Yellow Line, opened on August 10, which runs 19.1 km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations. It has modern facilities like platform screen doors and better access for differently-abled passengers.
This station is one of the most advanced, with a modern design and top amenities.
Commuters are upset, saying clear signs should have been put up before fines. Many shared their complaints on social media.
