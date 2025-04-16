Bengaluru Metro Mishap: Auto Driver Crushed by Falling Viaduct Near Kogilu Cross

A tragic accident took place late at night in Bengaluru, near Kogilu Cross in Yelahanka.

A large metro viaduct was being transported on a truck.

The truck lost balance while taking a sharp turn, and the viaduct fell onto a parked auto.

The auto driver, Qasim, was inside the vehicle at the time and died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was carrying heavy construction material for the Namma Metro project.

After the mishap, the truck driver fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

Local residents rushed to help, but the viaduct was too heavy to lift without machines. The police arrived quickly, but the crane only came around 2 AM.

By then, Qasim had already lost his life and his body was recovered using the crane.

The accident has made people very angry. Locals blamed metro officials for not following safety rules. Some even threw stones, calling it a "tragedy that could have been avoided."

A case has been registered at the Yelahanka Traffic Police Station. Police are currently scouting for the missing truck driver.