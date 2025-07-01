Bengaluru Pink Line Metro Nears Opening, Power Rail Testing Begins

The new Pink Line of Bengaluru’s metro is moving ahead. The metro company has started testing the power rail that gives electricity to the trains on the raised track between two stations, Jayadeva and Tavarekere.

This test is very important to make sure the trains get safe power before they start running.

Right now, the test is happening only on the raised part of the track from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

This is just the first test. After this, they will check the signals, phone systems, and test how strong the tracks are with trains running on them.

When Will It Open?

The Pink Line was supposed to open in 2020 but got delayed many times. Now, it will open in parts during 2026.

The raised part of the track (7.5 km) will open by March 2026.

The underground part (13.8 km) will open by September 2026.

This line is about 21 km long and will help people travel faster from the south to the north of Bengaluru.

Building the Metro Was Hard

Building the underground part was tough because the workers had to dig through very hard rocks. Some rocks were so hard it took a long time to break through.

They finished digging the tunnels in October 2024. The tunnels are very long, almost 21 km.

What This Means

The Pink Line is making good progress. Testing the power rail is a big step. Though it’s late, the new metro line will soon help many people travel faster and easier in Bengaluru.