Bengaluru Police Raid Hotel for Late-Night Party, Drug Use Found
On September 7, 2025, Bengaluru police raided a hotel on Vittal Mallya Road for hosting a party past the 1 AM closing time.
The police got a tip and came to check. The hotel looked closed from outside, but inside there were about 120 people partying. The police raid started at 2 AM and took almost two hours. Police from the anti-drug team also helped.
Hotel Closing Time in Bengaluru
Hotels and restaurants must close by 1 AM in Bengaluru. If they stay open late, they can be punished.
Drug Use Found at the Party
Police thought some people at the party used drugs. They did not find drugs there, but asked people to do blood tests.
One man, 27 years old, tested positive for drugs. Police sent his blood for more tests and gave him a notice.