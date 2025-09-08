Bengaluru Police Raid Hotel for Late-Night Party, Drug Use Found

On September 7, 2025, Bengaluru police visited a big hotel on Vittal Mallya Road. The hotel was having a party late at night after the allowed time.

The police got a tip and came to check. The hotel looked closed from outside, but inside there were about 120 people partying. The police raid started at 2 AM and took almost two hours. Police from the anti-drug team also helped.

Hotel Closing Time in Bengaluru

Hotels and restaurants must close by 1 AM in Bengaluru. If they stay open late, they can be punished.

Drug Use Found at the Party

Police thought some people at the party used drugs. They did not find drugs there, but asked people to do blood tests.

One man, 27 years old, tested positive for drugs. Police sent his blood for more tests and gave him a notice.