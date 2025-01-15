Bengaluru Sees Surge in Private Vehicle Registrations Due to Poor Public Transport

In 2024, many people in Bengaluru bought new private vehicles. There was a 9% increase in the number of vehicles compared to 2023. Over 6.44 lakh vehicles, like two-wheelers, cars, and tractors, were registered. The number of two-wheelers increased by more than 13%.

Experts say this is happening because Bengaluru’s public transport is not good enough. Many people have to use their own vehicles because buses and trains don’t reach everywhere easily. While roads are being fixed and made bigger quickly, the public transport system is not improving as fast.

Experts believe the city should focus on making public transport better by adding more buses, speeding up metro construction, and making the suburban rail faster. They also suggest stopping new road projects until the public transport system is working well.

The increase in private vehicles is also making the air dirty, which is bad for people’s health. Experts say the government should make rules to control the number of private vehicles and improve public transport.