Bengaluru: There was no need for Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court on Cauvery water so urgently says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday felt that there was no need for Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court “so urgently”, as the state is ready to release water to it, after considering availability, drinking water requirements, and sentiment of the farmers.

Noting that there is no reason for worry, and citing distress formula, Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge for Water Resources, however, said, he will discuss with state’s advocates and legal experts regarding state’s move in the court.

“There are records regarding the rains and inflow to KRS (Krishna Raja Sagara) and other dams in the Cauvery river basin. We have sent messages to farmers, also our Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya swamy has also sent messages to farmers not to plant the crops here on, as the situation is known to everyone,” he told reporters.

Pointing out that the distress formula is certainly there for both states, he said, there was no need for Tamil Nadu to go to the Apex Court so urgently.

“We are ready to give water to Tamil Nadu, considering the availability of water, the state’s drinking water requirements, and understanding the feelings of our farmers. So I’m unable to understand why Tamil Nadu is showing such an urgency,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Friday asserted that it has no other option but to approach the Supreme Court to get Cauvery water, claiming that Karnataka has changed its stand and has come forward to release only a reduced quantum of 8,000 cusecs.

Observing that there was no reason to worry as the releasing of water is now in the hands of Cauvery Water Management Authority, Shivakumar said, “we have to together save farmers from both states.”

“So there is no need to worry, I will request Tamil Nadu, let’s work together based on facts. We don’t want to put your farmers in distress, you too don’t put our farmers in distress,” he said.

Regarding the court allowing Tamil Nadu’s application, he said he will consult state’s advocates and legal experts regarding the next move.