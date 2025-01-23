Bengaluru to Build New Terminal at Devanahalli Station to Ease Congestion

V. Somanna, the Minister of State for Railways, has announced plans to build a new terminal at Devanahalli Railway Station to help reduce congestion at Bengaluru's railway stations. This is part of an ongoing effort to improve the city's overall railway infrastructure.

Somanna made the announcement after visiting stations such as Hoodi Halt, Whitefield, and Carmelaram. He also talked about a significant Rs 12 billion redevelopment project at KSR Bengaluru station, which is being funded through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

As part of this project, two new platforms will be added to KSR Bengaluru station, with an additional cost of Rs 1.8 billion for the construction. This redevelopment aims to improve the station's capacity and facilities to handle more passengers.Somanna also mentioned a new 280 km circular railway network around Bengaluru. The goal of this project is to reduce congestion and improve the travel experience for the increasing number of commuters in the city.

Additionally, two suburban rail corridors—Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara (25 km) and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (46.8 km)—are expected to be completed by March 2027. Somanna assured that the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (KRIDE) and the Railways are working hard to meet these deadlines.

The ongoing work to expand the railway line between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield will improve connectivity between these areas.

Somanna mentioned issues with rainwater drainage and the need for improvements. To fix this, plans include building or upgrading Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), underpasses, and water vents. These upgrades will help traffic move smoothly and prevent flooding by improving drainage.