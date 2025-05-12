Bengaluru to Launch Clean-Up Drive and Water Supply Projects Under New City Plan

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government will soon start a big clean-up in Bengaluru. This is part of a new law called the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act. The goal is to make the city look clean and nice.

New Helpline and Garbage Tax

People can call a new phone number to report garbage. The city (BBMP) will send workers to clean it up.

The government has also added a new garbage tax. It is called the Solid Waste Management (SWM) user fee. It is added to your property tax.

The amount depends on how big your house is. You may have to pay between Rs 120 and Rs 4,800 more per year.

New Projects for the City

Many new projects are coming to Pulakeshinagar:

A water plant to help 30,000 homes

Rs 130 crore for better roads

Rs 43 crore for a flyover

Rs 320 crore for ward development

Another flyover costing Rs 650 crore

Easier Property Help

The government will give people digital copies of their property papers at home, for free.

A new plan called Nambike Naksha will help people get faster approvals to build homes on 50x80 feet plots.

Better Water Supply and Stop to Water Mafia

The government is giving clean water to homes through tankers at a fixed price of Rs 650.

This is part of the Kaveri and Sanchaari Kaveri schemes. These plans stop illegal water sellers (water mafia).

Also, Bengaluru now gets more water (6 TMC) from the Cauvery River after a new project.

Clean water is also being sent to lakes in Nelamangala and Kolar.







