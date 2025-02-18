Live
Just In
Bengaluru to Overtake Delhi in Temperature: IMD Forecasts Hotter Days Ahead
Bengaluru is set to surpass Delhi in temperature, with the IMD predicting hotter days ahead.
Bengaluru, which is known for its pleasant weather, is becoming hotter than Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city's temperature has already risen by 2.7°C since last year.
On February 17, 2025, Bengaluru hit 35.9°C, the hottest day so far, while Delhi was at 27°C. Though evenings are cooler, Bengaluru is still warmer than Delhi.
Usually, summer in Bengaluru starts in early March, but this year it’s expected to begin around mid-February. This change is due to the lack of northern winds and the ongoing La Niña phenomenon.
In the past few years, Bengaluru has consistently experiencing higher temperatures than Delhi in February. Bengaluru’s temperatures typically range from 15°C to 30°C, while Delhi’s range from 12°C to 16°C. The trend is likely to continue.