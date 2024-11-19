Bengaluru traffic violation: Cops collect Rs 7.62 lakh in just 5 hours

Bengaluru : The traffic police has intensified its operation against violation of traffic rules across Bangalore city for the past few days. Accordingly, in a special operation conducted recently, a fine of Rs 7.62 lakh was collected in just 5 hours. A special operation was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm.

Special operation was conducted against illegal parking, no entry violation, footpath riding and one way violation. A total of 1,507 cases have been registered and a fine of Rs 7.62 lakh has been collected. Among the total cases, there were 722 no entry cases, 590 one way violation cases. Of the total cases registered, 1,312 were no-entry, one-way violations.

The traffic police is also doing the work of creating awareness among the motorists about the traffic rules across Bangalore city. Not only by posting awareness videos on social media, but also by going to different places, traffic police personnel are working to create awareness.

“Don’t let a ‘quick call’ be your last mistake. Be aware that your life and that of others is at stake. Drive now, call later.” The traffic police has warned those who use mobile phones while driving.

On the other hand, in front of KR Puram BBMP office under KR Puram traffic station, passengers informed auto drivers about the importance of following traffic rules and the consequences of violating them. The traffic police also mentioned the importance of wearing a helmet and driving a two-wheeler through a Twitter message.