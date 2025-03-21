Bengaluru's Decline: Reddit User Shares Frustrations Over Dust, Traffic, Declining Civic Sense

A Reddit user shared his frustrations about living in Bengaluru, saying that the city has changed a lot over the years. The user, who grew up in Basavanagudi and now lives in RR Nagar, described how Bengaluru, once a great city, now feels crowded, dusty, and lacking in community.

He mentioned that the pollution is worse, with dust covering vehicles. The user also pointed out that people’s behavior also changed as they turned less respectful. He further added that the footpaths are filled with garbage and plastic bottles left in tourist spots.

The user also raised questions on public transport, particularly Metro trains being overcrowded even during nonpeak hours.

Overall, the user said they are becoming frustrated with the city, which was once enjoyable but now feels difficult to live in. It is not just the user, many have been expressing the same and venting out their frustration over Bengaluru's condition, particularly traffic.