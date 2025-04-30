Bengaluru’s Luxury Housing Market Sees 59% Growth in 2024-25

Bengaluru’s luxury housing market is growing quickly. In 2024–25, homes costing ₹10 crore and more sold for a total of ₹1,000 crore. This is a 59% increase from last year.

Buyers include start-up founders, senior company executives, and high-net-worth individuals. Many of them are buying these homes to live in.

Some are also buying them as long-term investments. The most popular homes are priced between ₹10 crore and ₹12 crore.

Hebbal in North Bengaluru recorded the highest number of sales.

It made up 22% of all luxury home deals in the city. Other areas like Varthur and Gunjur are also attracting more buyers. These places are close to major tech offices and business zones.

Several reasons are linked to this rise in demand. New metro rail lines and better roads are improving travel. More tech parks and global companies are setting up in the city. Luxury homes offer high rental income.

The city also has a modern lifestyle that appeals to many buyers. Bengaluru is now growing as a hub for luxury living, not just technology.



