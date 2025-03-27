Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line to Boost Connectivity, Set for May 2025 Launch

Bengaluru’s commuters can breathe a sigh of relief as Namma Metro Yellow Line is likely to be unveiled in May 2025, improving connectivity for metro users.

Operated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the metro line will span 18.82 km, which links Rashtreeya Vidyalaya (R.V.) Road station to Bommasandra.

This new metro line in Bengaluru is expected to ease traffic congestion and also provide easy and faster mode of transportion for commuters.

Covering some of the busiest commercial and residential areas, the yellow line will start at the R.V. Road Station in Basavanagudi and pass through Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, HSR Layout, and Oxford College, as reported by Magic Bricks.

The entire corridor boasts 16 elevated stations - Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Konappana Agrahara, Electronic City, Huskuru Road, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra.

The construction of the corridor is currently underway and is expected to finish according to the schedule.

Once it comes into use for commuters, the metros on the Yellow Line will be operating from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM every day.

While the minimum fare is set at Rs 10, the maximum fare is Rs 60.