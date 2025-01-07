Bengaluru's Titagarh Launches First Made-in-India Driverless Trainset for Namma Metro Yellow Line

Bengaluru: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd launched its first driverless trainset for the Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line on January 6, 2025. This is the first fully Made-in-India driverless trainset for the Yellow Line, manufactured at Titagarh’s Metro Manufacturing Facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal.

The train will run on the 19-km Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra), connecting Bengaluru’s Electronics City tech hub to the rest of the city. BMRCL officials stated that the train will be transported to the Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru by road within 15 days.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, joined the launch virtually and praised metro projects for transforming cities and boosting economic growth. He added that India now ranks third globally in metro rail systems and aims to surpass the U.S. within five years.

Umesh Chowdhary, Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems, emphasized that this is the first stainless-steel metro train manufactured entirely in India for Bengaluru’s Yellow Line, showcasing India’s capabilities in indigenization.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also attended the event, calling it a major milestone for Namma Metro. He mentioned that the Yellow Line, which connects Bengaluru’s IT and industrial hubs, will ease the commute for thousands. The first trainset was launched, and Titagarh plans to deliver one train every month, increasing to two per month by September 2025.

Titagarh plans to roll out two additional trainsets by April 2025. BMRCL officials confirmed that operations will start with three trains running every 30 minutes, with the frequency improving as more trains are added.

The first six-coach prototype train for the Electronics City Metro was shipped from Shanghai on January 24, 2024.